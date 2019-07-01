Real Estate Rumors: KKR, Isaac Abraham, Blackstone

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has loaned $340 million to developer Crescent Heights for a Chicago apartment tower project, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Monday. The loan is for Nema Chicago, where Crescent Heights is building a 76-story, 800-unit tower that will be Chicago's tallest apartment building, according to the report. A joint venture led by investor Isaac Abraham has purchased a pair of apartment buildings in Brooklyn for $36.5 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for 145 Henry St. and 15-19 Wyckoff St., and the seller is the estate of Alan Frank, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS