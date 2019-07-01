FCC Must Keep Minimum Hours Of Kid TV, Senators Say

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should continue to require broadcasters to air three hours of regularly scheduled educational children's programming a week on their primary stations, instead of relaxing the rules, nine Democratic senators have said in a letter. The commission had announced in a proposed order, which the agency plans to consider at its July 10 meeting, that it would allow stations to air kids' shows one hour earlier each morning, and would allow shorter segments and specials that aren't regularly scheduled to count toward children's programming obligations in some instances. While the proposed reforms would not go as far as...

