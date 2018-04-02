Attys Can't Challenge Order That They Won, 2nd Circ. Finds

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday determined that it lacks jurisdiction to hear an appeal filed by two attorneys because a New York federal court ruled in the lawyers' favor when it held that emails related to a licensing deal for Trump Soho New York could not be kept under seal indefinitely. Because the Southern District of New York's February 2016 ruling was in favor of attorneys Richard E. Lerner and Frederick M. Oberlander, the appellate court held that it lacks jurisdiction to consider the attorneys' claims, which the court found are "meritless" and "puzzling," according to Friday's order. "Oberlander and Lerner's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS