Trump Can't Divert $2.5B To Build Border Wall, Judge Says

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump can't reallocate $2.5 billion in defense dollars to fund two border wall projects in California and New Mexico, a California federal judge has declared, handing the states a partial win and certifying the dispute for the Ninth Circuit to take up in short order. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. said in an order on Friday that he stands behind the reasoning in his May 25 order in a related suit that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from diverting the U.S. Department of Defense's military personnel funds and counter-drug activity funds to pay for border wall construction...

