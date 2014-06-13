Student-Athletes Bash NCAA's Bid To Trim Atty Fees

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The class of NCAA student-athletes that convinced a federal judge to lift some restrictions on what colleges can pay their players have blasted the association's efforts to lop millions off their $45 million attorney fee request, insisting that despite a partial win, their legal team earned the payday. "There is no merit at all to defendants' argument that the judgment in this action represents only a 'partial victory,'" the students argued Friday, firing back at the NCAA's push to slash at least $18 million from their bid for legal fees. The dispute follows the students' victory in March, when a California...

