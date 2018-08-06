Napoli Bern's Insurer Dodges Paying $4.1M In Atty Fee Spat

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- An insurance company is not liable for a nearly $4.1 million arbitration award that now-defunct asbestos plaintiffs giant Napoli Bern Ripka & Associates LLP must pay a Los Angeles attorney for cutting him out of case referral fees, a New York federal court has held. Because the award sprang from Napoli Bern's contractual obligations to the attorney, Marc Willick, it fell outside the employment practices liability part of the firm's policy it had with Evanston Insurance Co., according to Friday's summary judgment ruling in the Southern District of New York. The award issued in June 2018 focused on Willick's breach of...

