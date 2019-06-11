States Won't OK Trial Date In Sprint-T-Mobile Challenge

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A coalition of states challenging the merger of mobile telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint have told a New York federal judge that they won't be able to commit to a trial date until several issues are resolved. The states have reached an accord with the mobile giants over most of the schedule but remain at odds over a handful of issues, particularly whether the companies will disclose any terms they've already reached with the U.S. Department of Justice related to the merger, the states told the court Friday. Unless they share this information, the states — which include New York, California,...

