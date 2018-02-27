7th Circ. Won't Rehear Tribe's Appeal Over Casino Expansion

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit won't take another look at a ruling issued against the Wisconsin-based Stockbridge-Munsee Community, denying the tribe's bid for a rehearing of its challenge to the Ho-Chunk Nation's casino expansion. In a brief order Friday, the appeals court denied the tribe's bid for an en banc rehearing of an April ruling in which a three-judge panel upheld the district court's dismissal of the tribe's suit against the state of Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk Nation, affirming that the claims were brought too late. The Stockbridge-Munsee Community had sought to block a planned expansion of a Ho-Chunk Nation casino in the town...

