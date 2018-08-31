The Top Injury And Med Mal Cases Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT) -- With the first six months of 2019 in the books, the personal injury bar has seen a newly conservative-leaning Florida Supreme Court adopt a new expert witness admissibility standard, the U.S. Supreme Court issue a big win for shipowners and a Brooklyn jury hand up a record injury verdict. Here, Law360 looks back at some of the top personal injury and medical malpractice decisions from the first half of the year. Fla. Supreme Court Adopts Daubert Standard for Expert Witnesses The newly conservative-leaning Florida Supreme Court has adopted stricter federal standards for the admittance of expert testimony. The May ruling ratifies...

