Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Analysis

The Top Injury And Med Mal Cases Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT) -- With the first six months of 2019 in the books, the personal injury bar has seen a newly conservative-leaning Florida Supreme Court adopt a new expert witness admissibility standard, the U.S. Supreme Court issue a big win for shipowners and a Brooklyn jury hand up a record injury verdict.

Here, Law360 looks back at some of the top personal injury and medical malpractice decisions from the first half of the year.

Fla. Supreme Court Adopts Daubert Standard for Expert Witnesses

The newly conservative-leaning Florida Supreme Court has adopted stricter federal standards for the admittance of expert testimony. The May ruling ratifies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3340 Marine Personal Injury

Date Filed

August 31, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies