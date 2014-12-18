Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Investors Fight Exchanges' Appeal Bid In 'Flash Boys' Suits

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The pension funds behind litigation inspired by the high-frequency trading exposé "Flash Boys" asked a New York federal judge on Monday not to send their latest dismissal phase victory up to the Second Circuit.

The investors said a group of seven major U.S. stock exchanges, which they accuse of helping high-frequency traders gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace, has failed to explain why an appellate court should get involved in a case that has yet to make it past the pleading stage.

While federal rules allow for such a mid-case appeal in "exceptional circumstances," no such circumstances arose in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 18, 2014

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®