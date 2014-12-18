Investors Fight Exchanges' Appeal Bid In 'Flash Boys' Suits

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The pension funds behind litigation inspired by the high-frequency trading exposé "Flash Boys" asked a New York federal judge on Monday not to send their latest dismissal phase victory up to the Second Circuit. The investors said a group of seven major U.S. stock exchanges, which they accuse of helping high-frequency traders gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace, has failed to explain why an appellate court should get involved in a case that has yet to make it past the pleading stage. While federal rules allow for such a mid-case appeal in "exceptional circumstances," no such circumstances arose in the...

