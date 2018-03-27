SF, Oakland Push For Climate Suit Revival At 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Oakland and San Francisco told the Ninth Circuit that their California state law-based nuisance claims against Chevron Corp., BP PLC and other oil giants over climate-change-related damage to local infrastructure should never have been removed to federal court and dismissed. In a reply brief, the cities said Monday their complaint raised California law claims tied to accusations the oil companies promoted fossil fuels in a misleading manner and concealed the consequences. They say the Clean Air Act shouldn't have been used by a district court judge to throw out their argument the companies must pay for local infrastructure costs necessitated by climate-change-driven...

