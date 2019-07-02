New EPA Air Chief Brings State Expertise At Crucial Time

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air office skyrocketed through the ranks of Texas governmental agencies and an EPA regional office, giving her significant local experience that makes her a logical pick for an administration focused on delegating more responsibility to states. Anne Idsal, a 2010 Baylor Law School graduate, is taking the reins following the departure of beltway veteran Bill Wehrum, who helped author rollbacks of Obama-era climate regulations but also faced ethics probes stemming from his ties to former firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. Wehrum stepped down at the end of June. Idsal assumed her role as acting assistant administrator of the EPA's...

