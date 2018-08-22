Tribe Slams BNSF Attys' 'Hollow Apology' To 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Washington tribe, responding to the inclusion of potentially misleading passages in a brief filed by attorneys representing BNSF Railway Co. in a dispute over crude oil shipping, told the Ninth Circuit that the lawyers had offered "a hollow apology" for their actions. In a May 22 order, the Ninth Circuit had identified eight passages in BNSF's brief — filed by DLA Piper and Munger Tolles & Olson LLP attorneys in the dispute over the shipping of crude oil across reservation land — that seemingly twisted the words of the easement agreement with the tribe, the case law cited in the...

