The Biggest Noncompete Decisions Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT) -- So far this year, a Massachusetts court has handed down the first interpretation of the Bay State's 2018 law reining in noncompetes, California has continued to look critically on nonsolicitation agreements, and a New Jersey appeals court has recognized an expectation of loyalty for Garden State employers. Here, Law360 looks at these and other decisions from the first half of 2019 that noncompete attorneys should be aware of. Mass. Noncompete Law Sees 1st Ruling Massachusetts made waves last year when it enacted sweeping changes that made the Bay State one of the toughest in the nation on noncompete agreements. In February,...

