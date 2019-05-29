Trump Wants Border Wall Funds Freed Amid Appeal

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has urged the Ninth Circuit in an emergency motion to block a lower court ruling that keeps him from pulling billions of dollars in Defense Department money to pay for six border wall projects while he tries to overturn the decision. Trump asked the appellate court to stay the June 28 ruling by a California federal judge that prevents funds Congress appropriated for defense projects from going toward barriers along the southern border, including $2.5 billion for walls that California and New Mexico have challenged. Justice Department lawyers said in Tuesday’s motion that injunctions blocking the use of...

