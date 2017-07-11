Ed Sheeran Trial On Hold For 9th Circ. Led Zeppelin Ruling

Law360, New York (July 2, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan judge has put off a September jury trial over whether Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" infringes Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On," saying Tuesday that a coming decision by the full Ninth Circuit in a copyright appeal involving Led Zeppelin may be informative. A judge vacated a September trial date in a copyright suit against musician Ed Sheeran, deciding to wait for the Ninth Circuit's ruling in a closely watched case over Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven." (AP) U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton said he will summon the parties in the 2017 New York suit, brought by the...

