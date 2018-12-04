Tesla, Banks Want Out Of $1.8B Bond Offering Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. and its founder Elon Musk said a pension fund's proposed class action alleging the company and major investment banks misled investors on a $1.8 billion bond offering is a "weaker" copycat of a virtually identical suit the California federal court already tossed and should've never been filed. The electric automaker and its billionaire founder fired back at Inter-Local Pension Fund GCC/IBT's claims they violated federal securities laws and the California Corporation Code by failing to disclose in an August 2017 offering circular that Tesla's highly touted Model 3 vehicles were experiencing major production delays. In a July 2 motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS