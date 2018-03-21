Texas Court Can't Hold Chipotle Worker In Contempt: 5th Circ.

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court didn't have the authority to hold a former Chipotle employee and her attorneys in contempt for filing a lawsuit in New Jersey that cited a proposed U.S. Department of Labor overtime rule that had been barred by the Texas court, the Fifth Circuit ruled Tuesday. Ex-Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. employee Carmen Alvarez and her attorneys were held in contempt after they filed suit in New Jersey, citing a proposed Department of Labor overtime rule that had been barred nationwide by a federal Texas court almost a year earlier. Though the two cases were unrelated, Chipotle had argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS