J&J's Kirkland Attys Are Rehashing Old Fights, Judge Told

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a woman dying of cancer complained to a California state judge Wednesday that Kirkland & Ellis attorneys representing Johnson & Johnson in the punitive damages phase of a talcum cancer trial are rehashing old arguments that were decided months ago. During a hearing in Oakland, California, Patricia Schmitz's attorney Denyse Clancy of Kazan McClain Satterley & Greenwood said J&J has new attorneys working on an upcoming punitive damages trial who were not present for "most of the lengthy trial" that determined J&J is liable for causing Schmitz's cancer. During that part of the trial, the company was represented...

