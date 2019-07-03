Taxation With Representation: Sidley, Simpson, Skadden

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation with Representation, Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC buy Genesee & Wyoming for $8.4 billion, Applied Materials purchases Kokusai Electric for $2.2 billion, Performance Food Group snaps up Reinhart Foodservice for $1.7 billion, and GIC and Equinix form a $1 billion data center joint venture. Brookfield, GIC Ink $8.4B Deal for Rail Service Provider G&W Brookfield Asset Management’s publicly traded infrastructure arm is teaming up with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC to buy global rail service provider Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for roughly $8.4 billion, including debt, the companies said July 1. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal...

