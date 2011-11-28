Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Judge Won't Recuse Herself Over Impartiality Concerns

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge overseeing a whistleblower’s suit alleging attempted contracting fraud has refused to step aside despite impartiality concerns stemming from the jurist's previous findings against the litigant.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres on Monday denied Benjamin Ashmore’s recusal bid, which he filed the same day after she denied his request for a conference to discuss “serious concerns” about whether she could put aside “negative views of his personal honesty, motives and credibility.” The judge did not issue an opinion explaining her reasoning.

Ashmore said that his concerns come from Judge Torres’ prior findings that he “was guilty of dishonesty,...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Date Filed

November 28, 2011

