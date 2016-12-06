Ex-Insys Bosses Still Aiding 8 Kickback Probes, Feds Say

Law360, Boston (July 8, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a Boston federal judge on Monday that a pair of former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives who pled guilty to a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids are still cooperating in at least eight related investigations, asking that their sentencing hearings be delayed by four months. The government, with the assent of the two executives, former Insys CEO Michael Babich and former Sales Vice President Alec Burlakoff, asked U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs to push back their sentencings from September until January 2020. Babich and Burlakoff are still working with the government in investigations of doctors in at...

