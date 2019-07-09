Caltrans To Pay $37M To End Construction Worker Injury Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Transportation agreed to pay $37.4 million to resolve a suit accusing the agency of causing a construction worker's catastrophic injuries, in a record deal that followed the agency's successful appeal of a $57 million jury award, the worker's attorneys announced. The suit accused Caltrans of failing to provide a safe roadside work site, which allowed a motorist to strike construction worker Kyle Anderson, causing him to suffer a severe brain injury resulting in quadriplegia as well as "locked-in syndrome," in which he is aware of his surroundings but is unable to move or speak, his attorneys with...

