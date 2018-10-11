Investors Say Google Parent Co. Downplaying Data Leak

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Investors in Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. accused it Monday of downplaying the seriousness of a bug discovered last year that potentially exposed hundreds of millions of users’ data. Alphabet’s bid to dismiss a securities suit over the data leak twists the complaint’s well-alleged facts and flippantly brushes off the potential consequences of the leak, investors told a California federal judge. “A data exposure they had failed to detect for years and whose harm they could not determine is declared to have been ‘quickly remediated,’” investors remarked in their opposition to the bid. “Just like the Titanic’s course was ‘quickly remediated’...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS