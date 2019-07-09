Texas Judge Ended Bench Trial Too Soon, Court Says

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge fed up with what he thought was a too-long bench trial violated a homeowner's due process rights by refusing to let him present evidence, siding with a repairman, and ending the case mid-testimony, an appellate panel said Tuesday. The bench trial in a breach of contract case over home repairs escalated into a courtroom showdown, according to the opinion from the First Court of Appeals. Counsel for homeowner Dean Smith said he would leave court only under contempt, and Judge George Barnstone of Harris County County Civil Court-at-Law No. 1 asked if he needed his bailiff to remove the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS