Blog Hit With Copyright Suit Over NFL Chief Clown Image

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports Inc. was hit with a copyright infringement suit in New York federal court Monday alleging the site didn't have permission to repeatedly use a stylized image of National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell donning a clown nose. The image, known as Sad Roger, has become a staple for Barstool, which has used it on everything from T-shirts and towels to bathing suits and billboards, according to the complaint. But the three creators of the design — Jake Bernier, Kenneth Lemarier and Joseph Bernier — say they only gave the site permission for a single use...

