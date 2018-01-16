Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink VA Contract Cancellation Ruling

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday refused to reconsider its decision that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reasonably canceled a contract solicitation after bids were higher than expected, despite a low bidder's wrongful exclusion from consideration. In the decision, the Federal Circuit denied requests that the original three-judge panel that heard the case or the entire appellate court reconsider the precedential 2-1 ruling from April, cementing the panel's ruling that a VA contracting officer made a rational decision to cancel the disputed roof replacement contract based on information at hand when the solicitation was canceled. The panel had ruled that although low bidder...

