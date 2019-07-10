Exhibits Wrongly Sealed After $706M Trade Secrets Verdict

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge erred by sealing records that had been admitted as trial exhibits six weeks after a data analytics startup won a blockbuster $706 million jury verdict against a Quicken Loans affiliate it had accused of misappropriating its trade secrets, a state appellate court ruled Wednesday. HouseCanary Inc. had argued that the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act explicitly required the court to preserve the secrecy of its alleged trade secrets contained in the exhibits from the trial, but the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio said the company didn't follow proper procedure, laid out in Texas Rule of Civil...

