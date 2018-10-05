Texas Judge Kicks Tribe Members' Pipeline Suit To ND

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge transferred litigation alleging that an oil pipeline trespasses on Three Affiliated Tribes reservation lands, noting that another proposed class action raising similar claims is already pending in North Dakota. Senior U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra sent to North Dakota a proposed class action that accuses Andeavor Logistics LP and related companies of improperly operating a pipeline on tribal land. After all, the judge noted in the Tuesday order, the suit revolves around land in North Dakota, which is already the venue of another action brought by tribal landowners against the same companies. "'[T]he existence of multiple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS