Crane Maker Beats Engineer's $248M Injury Claim At Trial

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state jury has sided with crane maker Terex Corp. over a civil engineer’s claims that one of its crane’s parts fell on him and caused serious injuries while he was working on a bridge project in Chicago. On Wednesday, the Cook County Circuit Court jury rejected claims by engineer Rudolph Das that Terex built a rough terrain crane it knew was defective but failed to inspect despite other known harmful incidences with its machine. Das had asked the jury for up to $248 million in damages, including as much as $200 million in punitive damages, according to a trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS