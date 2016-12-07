Disabled Fans Slam 49ers' Arguments In Stadium ADA Case

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Disabled sports fans suing the San Francisco 49ers and the city of Santa Clara, California, in a class action over a "disability access nightmare" at Levi's Stadium have pushed back against the defendants' attempt to shut down the suit, calling their arguments "premised on profound misunderstandings" of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Both sides in the ADA suit filed dueling motions for summary judgment in California federal court last month, but in an opposition brief filed Thursday, the fans said the 49ers and Santa Clara, where the stadium is located, had based their arguments on flawed reasoning, faulty evidence and a sloppy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS