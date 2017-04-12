Spokane Tribe, DOI Win Toss Of Suit Over Casino Approval

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has granted bids by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Spokane Tribe of Indians to end an attempt by the Kalispel Tribe of Indians to undo a decision approving the Spokane's competing casino. Senior U.S. District Judge William Fremming Nielsen on Thursday denied the Kalispel Tribe and Spokane County's motions for summary judgment contesting the large gambling and hotel site in Airway Heights, Washington. The judge granted the Spokane Tribe's and the federal government's cross-motions, saying the DOI rightly concluded the project posed no long-term competitive harm to the Kalispel's Northern Quest Casino. Judge Nielsen ruled that...

