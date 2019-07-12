No Summer Break Yet As 10 Firms Ready 9 IPOs For Market

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Ten firms plan to guide nine initial public offerings projected to raise about $2.8 billion during the week of July 15, steering a slew of deals keeping the summer pipeline humming, led by a Chinese streamer looking to raise about $859 million. The disparate array of operating companies scheduled to go public in the coming week also include a cancer-focused Danish biotechnology firm, a Brazilian medical educational group, a venture-backed Silicon Valley software provider, plus asset managers and health care-related issuers, according to Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange calendars as of Friday. Latham & Watkins LLP is guiding four offerings, when counting...

