SunEdison Settles With Investors For $74M

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- SunEdison Inc. investors inked a $74 million cash deal to end their class action suit accusing the renewable energy company of maintaining faulty internal controls and filing inaccurate financial statements, they told a New York federal judge Friday. The deal would allow for up to an additional $2 million to be added to the settlement fund by SunEdison’s insurers in the event that “certain specified cases” are resolved and litigation expenses for those cases don’t eat up all of the funds, according to the terms of the agreement. In their bid for initial settlement approval, shareholders in the company also asked the court...

