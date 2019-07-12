Trump Seeks High Court Stay Of Border Wall Fund Injunction

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to stay a California federal court's ruling that keeps him from pulling $2.5 billion in Defense Department money to pay for six border wall projects while it tries to overturn the decision at the Ninth Circuit. After failing to score the stay at the Ninth Circuit earlier this month, Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco argued to the high court that it should freeze the injunction — won by the Sierra Club and others — because the funding is needed for "counterdrug activities." "Respondents' interests in hiking, birdwatching, and fishing in designated...

