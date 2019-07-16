Real Estate Rumors: Prime US REIT, Muss, InvenTrust

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Singapore-based Prime US REIT is buying 11 properties from KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III Inc. for $1.2 billion, The DI Wire reported Tuesday. The properties are in California, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Georgia, according to the report. EmblemHealth has reached a deal to lease 42,982 square feet in Flushing, Queens, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The health insurance company is taking space at 41-61 Kissena Blvd., which is owned by Muss Development, and the lease is for 20 years, according to the report. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has purchased a Royal Palm Beach, Florida, shopping center from The...

