Real Estate Rumors: Richard Lazzara, Acore, Everest

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- An entity affiliated with Palm Beach, Florida, dentist Richard Lazzara has sold a condo development site on Singer Island in Riviera Beach, Florida, for $13 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for a 1.84-acre site at 2429 and 2525 Lake Drive, and buyer Golden Acres Investment LP plans to build 135 condo units there, according to the report. Acore Capital has loaned $80 million to a venture of Cipriani SA and Midtown Equities for a New York Financial District redevelopment project, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The loan is for 10 South St., where the venture is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS