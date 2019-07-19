Polsinelli Bags Blank Rome Real Estate, Retail Litigator

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has hired a real estate and commercial litigator with experience in retail internal investigations from Blank Rome LLP in New York, part of the firm’s larger lateral hiring spree this month. Litigator Gabriel Levinson joins the firm in New York City after less than a year at Blank Rome, where he started last September — but he said the Polsinelli opportunity was “too good for me to pass up.” “The leadership is energetic and really is top notch,” Levinson said Friday. “And I like to say they’re on the right side of the hockey stick. … It was an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS