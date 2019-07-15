Manatt Phelps Opens Cross-Industry Cannabis, CBD Practice

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP announced Monday it has launched a multidisciplinary cannabis and CBD practice that will draw on the firm's expertise in a range of fields, including banking, government regulations, land use, advertising, technology, intellectual property, entertainment and privacy. Real estate partner Anita Sabine is leading the team from her post in Manatt Phelps' Los Angeles office. Sabine told Law360 on Monday that Manatt Phelps decided to formally launch the practice after advising clients in the cannabis industry for a decade, years before BigLaw firms would touch it. The firm began working with cannabis clients when the industry was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS