Shell Wants $34M Calif. Trespassing Verdict Thrown Out

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Shell Pipeline Co. LP told a California federal court that it should not have to face a nearly $34 million jury award in favor of three property owners that claimed Shell's pipelines trespassed on their land, arguing that the owners' legal theory at trial conflicted with the facts. Shell said Monday that the property owners improperly won on a theory that they were bona fide purchasers that bought the land without knowing that Shell operated its oil pipeline under the property pursuant to an easement agreement. But this wasn't a case of intentional trespass — Shell thought it had a real...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS