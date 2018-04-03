Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fight Over Census Citizenship Question Ends With NY Deal

Law360, New York (July 16, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday barred the U.S. Department of Commerce from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census, after New York Attorney General Letitia James reached a deal with agency officials following the president's surrender on the issue last week.

U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman signed the order after James filed a letter with a proposed order "permanently enjoining defendants from including a citizenship question on the 2020 decennial census questionnaire; from delaying the process of printing" the national headcount to include such a question, as well as "from asking persons about citizenship status" or otherwise...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Date Filed

April 3, 2018

