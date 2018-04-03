Fight Over Census Citizenship Question Ends With NY Deal

Law360, New York (July 16, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday barred the U.S. Department of Commerce from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census, after New York Attorney General Letitia James reached a deal with agency officials following the president's surrender on the issue last week. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman signed the order after James filed a letter with a proposed order "permanently enjoining defendants from including a citizenship question on the 2020 decennial census questionnaire; from delaying the process of printing" the national headcount to include such a question, as well as "from asking persons about citizenship status" or otherwise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS