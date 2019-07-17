Pulling Up Stakes: Mintz Levin, Skadden, Dentons

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, Mintz Levin welcomes corporate attorneys to offices on both U.S. coasts, Skadden scores a partner in California specializing in corporate control disputes, and Dentons adds an M&A partner in Italy focusing on cross-border deals that involve U.S. companies. Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC picked up two new members, adding to its corporate bench in Massachusetts and California. Joshua Fox Joshua Fox arrives in Mintz Levin's Boston office from WilmerHale, bringing over a practice dedicated to steering businesses at all stages of growth and development. He guides entrepreneurs and...

