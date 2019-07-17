Google Assistant Violates Biometric Law, Ill. Consumers Say

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Three Illinois residents have hit Google with a suit alleging the tech giant violates the state’s cornerstone privacy law by surreptitiously sharing audio of them from their Google Assistant-enabled devices with third parties. The lawsuit, filed in a Cook County court Monday by Nyltza Morales, Ritu Kathpalia and a minor identified only as D.Z.K., alleges Google has acted negligently and irresponsibly by saving voice recordings of them and having contractors transcribe the audio without their consent in the name of improving its voice-activated products. “Unfortunately, Google disregards these statutorily imposed obligations and fails to inform persons that a biometric identifier or biometric...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS