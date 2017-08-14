Investor Suit Stemming From 2016's Biggest US IPO Falls Flat

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Investors suing a Chinese logistics company over its $1.36 billion initial public offering from 2016 — the largest seen in U.S. markets that year — haven't alleged that critical info was missing from the IPO's offering materials, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain dismissed the nearly two-year-old suit against Shanghai-based ZTO Express Inc., which claims that offering documents for the express delivery company's IPO failed to disclose rising transportation costs and other financial risks that were already materializing by the time of the October 2016 offering. Judge Swain is giving the investors until Aug. 7...

