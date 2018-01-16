Trump Org. Can't Protect Records In Panama Hotel Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (July 17, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday rejected the Trump Organization's plea for a special secrecy deal in a fraud suit brought by owners of luxury hotel units in Panama after the Trump Organization voiced concerns that "highly-proprietary" information could be leaked. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos sided with Ithaca Capital Investments I SA, Ithaca Capital Investments II SA and their president, Orestes Fintiklis, against Trump Panama Hotel Management LLC and Trump International Hotels Management LLC, ruling that requests for a multitiered confidentiality regime and an assurance that the records not be used in ongoing arbitration were unnecessary. "What's the harm?" Judge...

