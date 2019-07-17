Calif. Court Backs Six Flags' Trial Win In Worker Injury Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has affirmed a jury's decision to clear Six Flags of liability in a suit accusing the amusement park operator of causing two employees' severe injuries following a 2010 explosion, saying certain evidence was properly excluded by the trial judge. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District on Tuesday upheld a jury verdict in favor of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. in a suit accusing the company of causing serious burns suffered by Kenneth Ingram and Rudy Vieane, two electricians employed by Six Flags subsidiary Magic Mountain LLC. The suit claims the company failed to provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS