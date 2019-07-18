Google, Lendlease Team Up On $15B Bay Area Project

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Google and Australia-based construction company Lendlease Group have reached a roughly $15 billion agreement to redevelop Google's properties in three Silicon Valley markets into mixed-use communities with plans to build 15,000 or more homes, according to a Thursday announcement from the companies. The two firms will team up to redevelop properties in Sunnyvale, San Jose and Mountain View into retail, residential and hospitality properties that will also have "associated civic components," the companies said in the Thursday statement. The projects are still subject to planning approval, and work could begin as early as 2021. "Today's agreement expands on an existing and...

