Texas Firms Aim To Dodge NJ Pelvic Mesh Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Potts Law Firm and other Texas firms accused of improperly pocketing excessive attorney fees from roughly 1,450 pelvic mesh victims have asked a New Jersey federal court to toss a proposed class action against them, arguing the plaintiff didn't actually "sustain any damages." In a pair of motions to dismiss filed Wednesday, Texas attorney Annie McAdams and Potts moved to junk Debbie Gore's suit, which was filed last month. Potts was joined on its motion by Bailey Peavey Bailey, Burnett Law Firm, Junell & Associates PLLC and other Texas-based law firms sued by Gore. Potts' motion was filed under seal, however, making...

