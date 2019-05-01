Suit Against Downey Brand Over $150M REIT Sale Dismissed

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a suit against California firm Downey Brand LLP over the $150 million sale of a real estate investment trust that the firm handled, with the judge saying that the suit was too similar to another suit that was dismissed in 2018. U.S. District Judge Denise Cole ruled on Monday that even though investor Jacob Frydman and his corporate entity JFURTI did not bring a fraudulent inducement claim in their first suit, the claim was based on the same facts as claims in the previous suit, which was the first of four actions, including the...

