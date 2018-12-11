Oakland Faces Skeptical Judge In NFL Suit Over Raiders Move

Law360, San Francisco (July 19, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge struggled to see how an antitrust injury resulted from the National Football League allowing the Raiders team to move from Oakland to Las Vegas, but nonetheless granted on Friday the City of Oakland an opportunity to amend its complaint. In a federal courtroom filled with Raiders fans, the NFL and its teams told U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero, that they are under no obligation to consider the interests of host locations or local governments prior to making their business decisions, including whether to allow the Raiders to switch cities. Rather, the NFL said, local governments are...

